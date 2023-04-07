IUK baseball playing 2 today
IU Kokomo’s baseball team is hosting West Virginia Tech for a three-game series over today and Saturday.
The original schedule called for a single game today and a doubleheader Saturday. But IUK on Thursday announced a schedule change with the doubleheader moved to today, with the first game at 1 p.m. The single game is planned for noon Saturday.
BradKats fall in title game
WESTFIELD — The Howard County BradKats lost in their bid for a state championship on Sunday when they were defeated by the Lawrence County Shooting Stars 20-8 in the Special Olympics 3-on-3 finals held at the Pacers Athletic Facility.
The BradKats had overpowered the Boone County Rock Stars 36-14 in the morning semifinal game to advance to the championship game. In the semifinal, Nate Tate turned in another dominant performance by scoring half of his team’s points despite playing only half of the game.
The championship game featured two undefeated teams that had seemed destined to clash in the Special Olympics, 3-on-3 masters division.
Within the early minutes of the contest the Shooting Stars perfectly executed their game plan for which the BradKats had no answer. The Shooting Stars’ stifling defense and hurry-up offense from their quick and athletic guards forced the BradKats into turnovers and resulted in the team being outrebounded for the first time this season.
After the game, players from both teams congratulated each other and posed for pictures together with their medals.
The BradKats finished the season with a 10-1 record. The players named their team in honor of former team captain and Special Olympics multi-sport athlete Brad Smith, who passed away in 2021.
