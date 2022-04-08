Hemmerich helps Earlham sweep DH
RICHMOND — Kokomo’s Nate Hemmerich helped Earlham sweep Defiance in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday.
After Earlham walloped Defiance 40-7 in the first game, the Quakers followed with a 12-3 win in the second game. Hemmerich earned the win in the second game with five innings of scoreless relief. The former Kokomo Wildkat athlete allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two.
For the season, Hemmerich is 2-0 on the mound with a 2.16 ERA. In 16.2 innings, he has 21 strikeouts and five walks.
In the opener, Earlham DH Andrew Bradley went 4 for 5 with four home runs. He drove in 10 runs and scored five runs.
Earlham is 15-5 overall and 4-0 in the HCAC.
Baseball Classic canceled
The Kokomo-Western Baseball Classic, scheduled for today and Saturday, is canceled because of potentially low wind-chill temperatures and precipitation. The event will not be made up.
Avon, Fishers, Westfield, West Vigo, Noblesville, Lake Central, Lafayette Catholic and South Bend St. Joseph’s were scheduled to join Kokomo and Western in the two-day event. Each team was scheduled to play three games.
BSU’s Lewis completes staff
MUNCIE — New Ball State men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis has completed his staff. Lou Gudino, Jamal Meeks, Ben Botts and Bill Comar will be joining Lewis for his first year in Muncie.
Gudino will serve as the associate head coach and Meeks and Botts will be assistant coaches. Comar will be the special assistant to the head coach.
Meeks is a former IU player. He appeared in 129 career games (44 starts) over four seasons and played on the 1992 Final Four team. He scored 1,741 points during his Hoosier career.
Botts continues on the Ball State staff after spending four seasons with the Cardinals as an assistant coach. He played at Muncie Central and Purdue Fort Wayne. He graduated from Muncie Central in 2007 after a stellar career that included back-to-back appearances in the Class 4A state championship game. He finished his college career fourth on the Mastodons’ career scoring list with 1,400 points.
Botts and Kokomo High School coach John Peckinpaugh were teammates at Muncie Central and Purdue Fort Wayne.
