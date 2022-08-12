Maconaquah golfers shoot record 169
PERU — Led by medalist Daisy Williams, Maconaquah’s girls golf team shot a school-record 169 in beating Wabash (235) Thursday on the front nine at Rock Hollow G.C. The Braves’ previous record of 171 came last season on the back nine at Etna Acres G.C.
Williams shot a solid 39. Courtney Stoll (42), Miranda Stoll (44) and Lehna Wagner (personal-best 45) followed for the Braves.
Maconaquah (3-0) plays in Franklin’s invitational Saturday.
Jackrabbits drop final home game
The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-1 in Kokomo’s home finale Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 930 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits managed just four hits, all singles. Lewis Cass product Jaret Humphrey drove in their lone run.
Octavio Sanchez took the loss. He started and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and six runs (three earned). Hunter Passwaters pitched the final four innings.
Kokomo visits the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight and Saturday to close the season. The Jackrabbits are 18-51 overall and 8-26 in the second half. The Pit Spitters are a division-best 26-8 in the second half.
