Jackrabbits top BC to clinch division title
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits topped the Battle Creek Bombers 6-3 Thursday night to clinch the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division title for the second half of the season. The Rabbits lead first-half champ Traverse City by 2.5 games with two games left in the regular season.
The Jackrabbits scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never relinquished the lead to help Kokomo starting pitcher Buzz Shirley (1-0) pick up the win. He threw six innings with just two hits, two walks, three earned runs and five strikeouts. Jackson Uner threw the last two innings giving up just one hit while striking out three for his first save.
Gavin Grant led the Jackrabbit offense, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Chase Meidroth also went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Luke Spillane and Adam Crampton each had a double.
Kokomo (24-10) visits Kalamazoo at 6:35 p.m. today to start a two-game weekend series that finishes the regular season. The Jackrabbits will face Traverse City in a divisional round of playoffs next week.
Mac, Peru post wins; Tipton falls to rival
Maconaquah and Peru posted victories over Three Rivers Conference rivals in girls golf matches Thursday.
Maconaquah beat Wabash 193-201 at Honeywell G.C. Ava Snyder and Courtney Stoll led the Braves with 44s and Daisy Williams followed with a 47. Lehna Wagner, playing in the No. 4 spot as a fill-in, carded a 58 to round out the team score.
Led by medalist Libby Rogers, Peru beat Manchester 208-245 in a match at Rock Hollow G.C. Rogers fired a 45. Peru also counted Clair Prior’s 49, Elaina Sylvain’s 51 and Kara Baker’s 63.
Also Thursday, Tipton dropped a match to Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights. The Huskies beat the Blue Devils 176-194 at Tipton Municipal.
Tipton players Lucy Quigley and Lacie Logan shared individual honors with 41s. Sophia Walker was third low for the Devils with a personal-best 49 and Haley Mumaw rounded out Tipton’s score with a 63.
