Tipton beats Heights in golf at Bear Slide
Led by medalist Lucy Quigley, Tipton’s girls golf squad defeated Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights 187-212 Thursday on the front nine at Bear Slide G.C. in Cicero.
Quigley fired a 3-over 39. Lacie Logan (46), Emma Crawford (48) and Amaya Stowers (54) followed for the Blue Devils.
• Also Thursday, Manchester beat Peru 248-250 in a matchup of Three Rivers Conference teams at Sycamore G.C. in North Manchester. Libby Rogers led Peru with a 57 and Layla Holland followed with a career-best 61.
Kokomo High sets attendance protocols
Kokomo High School’s athletic department on Thursday announced safety protocols for home sporting events.
The school is planning a spectator capacity of 250 persons per bleacher section. For football and soccer at Walter Cross Field, that means a capacity of 1,500 fans. For volleyball, it’s 500. For soccer at the soccer fields, it’s 250. And for tennis, fans are asked to maintain social distancing (6 feet) protocols.
For indoor events, facial coverings are required at all times for spectators ages 8 and above. For outdoor events, facial coverings are required at all times for spectators ages 8 and above when social distancing of 6 feet or greater cannot be obtained while seated.
Tickets for all events are $6 (cash only) and will be sold at the gate prior to home events, except football. Football tickets are available for presale.
Advanced football tickets can be purchased the week of a game, using the following schedule: Monday — all-sports pass holders may pick up their tickets and may pick up all football home game tickets. Tuesday — Ticket sales for parents of football/cheerleader/band students (a limit of four tickets per participant). Wednesday and Thursday — general admission. Friday until 1 p.m. — general admission. Any remaining tickets will be available at the gate one hour before the game.
Students and staff may purchase/pick up tickets in the athletic office from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All other patrons must call the athletic office at 765-455-8053 to schedule a time to purchase/pick up tickets between the hours of 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
