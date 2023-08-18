Football season kicks off tonight
The high school football season begins tonight. Check inside the Tribune today for a special section with previews of all 11 KT-area teams.
The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Oak Hill at Eastern
Western at Tri-West
Northwestern at Twin Lakes
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central
Tipton vs. South Adams +
Cass at Pioneer
Maconaquah at Southwood
Peru at Logansport
7:30 — Leo at Kokomo
7:30 — Carroll at North Newton
SATURDAY
Taylor at North White
+ At Indiana Wesleyan University
IUK women’s soccer ties opening game
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team tied Blue Mountain Christian University 1-1 Thursday in the Cougars’ opening game of the season.
After a scoreless first half, IUK opened the scoring in the second half when Kaiya Bogers set up Elaina Page to score in the 55th minute. BMC equalized five minutes later and the game finished deadlocked. IUK goalie Kailee Moore had seven saves.
The Cougars’ next game is Saturday at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.