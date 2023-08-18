KT sports logo with football

Football season kicks off tonight

The high school football season begins tonight. Check inside the Tribune today for a special section with previews of all 11 KT-area teams.

The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Oak Hill at Eastern

Western at Tri-West

Northwestern at Twin Lakes

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central

Tipton vs. South Adams +

Cass at Pioneer

Maconaquah at Southwood

Peru at Logansport

7:30 — Leo at Kokomo

7:30 — Carroll at North Newton

SATURDAY

Taylor at North White

+ At Indiana Wesleyan University

IUK women’s soccer ties opening game

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team tied Blue Mountain Christian University 1-1 Thursday in the Cougars’ opening game of the season.

After a scoreless first half, IUK opened the scoring in the second half when Kaiya Bogers set up Elaina Page to score in the 55th minute. BMC equalized five minutes later and the game finished deadlocked. IUK goalie Kailee Moore had seven saves.

The Cougars’ next game is Saturday at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

