Kats take on Rockies for home opener
Kokomo’s football team welcomes Plymouth to Walter Cross Field tonight for the Kats’ home opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Class 4A No. 9-ranked Kats are 1-0 and the Rockies are 0-1. Kokomo beat Plymouth 41-6 last year for its second straight win in the series.
Eastern, Tri-Central and Cass also have their home openers tonight. Eastern (0-1) takes on Northwestern (1-0) in a matchup of former Mid-Indiana Conference schools. TC (0-1) faces Wes-Del (0-1). And Cass (1-0) entertains Maconaquah (1-0) in another matchup of former MIC schools.
There are two conference openers in the area tonight. Carroll (1-0) visits Delphi (0-1) for the Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals’ annual Bacon Bowl. Peru (0-1) visits Whitko (0-1) in Three Rivers Conference play.
The following is tonight’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Northwestern at Eastern
• Taylor at North Miami
• Western at Western Boone
• Tipton at Elwood
• Wes-Del at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Cass
• Carroll at Delphi
• Peru at Whitko
• 7:30 — Plymouth at Kokomo
IU Kokomo XC teams are RSC top-3 picks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Midway University on the men’s side and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College on the women’s side are the top teams in the River States Conference’s cross country preseason polls. Both are defending RSC champions.
In the men’s poll, Midway topped the voting by league coaches with 84 total votes and seven of the available 10 first-place votes. IU Kokomo, which will host this year’s league meet on Nov. 5, came in second in the poll with 79 total votes.
In the women’s poll, St. Mary-of-the-Woods earned eight of the 10 available first-place votes and led the poll with 89 points. The remaining two first place votes went to Point Park (Pa.) University, which received 82 votes.
IU Kokomo, which will also host the Nov. 5 women’s league meet, was predicted third with 73 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.