Mercer wins medalist in Red Devils’ invite
WEST LAFAYETTE — Western golf standout Elizabeth Mercer fired a 3-under 69 to win medalist in West Lafayette’s 15-team invitational on Thursday at Purdue’s Kampen-Cosler course.
Mercer beat runner-up Presley Hilleboe of West Lafayette by 10 strokes.
Terre Haute won the team title with a score of 347. Western was ninth with 422, Tipton was 12th with 449 and Northwestern was 14th with 468.
Western also counted Annalise Dixon’s 115, Gracie Burns’ 116 and Grace Williams’ 122.
Eastern girls golf tops Cass 188-205
LOGANSPORT — Eastern’s girls golf team topped Cass 188-205 Thursday at Logansport G.C.
Cora Bartrum shot 40 to share medalist honors and lead the Comets to the win. Teagan Bedwell added a 48 and Jenna Hendricks and Sophie Kretz each shot 50.
Hughes, Young, Tuchscherer hit aces
Three golfers hit aces over the past week during rounds at Chippendale G.C.
On Friday, Jess Hughes hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 3. Hughes used an 8-iron to ace the hole, which was playing 181 yards. Kory Sexton, Sam Hopkins and Brandon Cooprider witnessed the shot.
On Tuesday, J.D. Young hit a hole-in-one on No. 5, using a 6-iron for the 165-yard shot. Young’s ace was witnessed by Chuck Petry, Marty Strasser and Ben Mchaney.
And on Wednesday, Eric Tuchscherer aced No. 9, using a driver on the 300-yard par-four hole. Tuchscherer’s shot was witnessed by Mike Humphrey, Terry Denton, Jake Brown, Mike Conner and Jeff Zimmerman.
