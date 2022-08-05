Western’s Mercer wins WL invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE — Western junior Elizabeth Mercer shot a 75 Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course to win medalist at the 15-team West Lafayette Girls Golf Invitational by two strokes.
Her score led Western to a team score of 393 and a sixth-place finish. Natalie Nutt shot 93, Ava Williamson 96 and Gracie Burns 129.
Northwestern took 13th with a 437 and Tipton was 14th at 440. Berkley Wray led Northwestern with an 88, Jocelyn Smith shot 97, Mia Shoaff 117 and Breanne Applegate 135.
Lake Central was the top team, winning by 29 strokes with a 342. Terre Haute South was second at 371 and Logansport third at 372.
Jackrabbits overrun by Battle Jacks
The Battle Creek Battle Jacks rocked the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 897 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Battle Jacks out-hit the Jackrabbits 13-5 in the seven-inning game. IU Kokomo player Pat Mills, a former Western standout, had a big game for Battle Creek, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs batted in.
Connor Throneberry led Kokomo, going 2 for 3 with a double. Mark McNelly had an RBI double.
Earlier Thursday, the Battle Jacks beat the Jackrabbits 8-1 in the completion of a suspended game. Battle Creek had a 6-0 lead in the fourth when play resumed. McNelly went 2 for 4 to lead Kokomo.
With the losses, the Jackrabbits dropped to 6-21 in the season’s second half and to 16-46 overall.
Battle Creek is in town through Sunday. The teams play at 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.