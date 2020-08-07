Western golfers win West Lafayette Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE — The 20th-ranked Western girls golf team won the West Lafayette Invite on Thursday, and Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist of the 15-team event at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen course.
The Panthers shot 341 to take first place. No. 18 Lake Central, which finished 12th at state last year, was second with a 346, and Tipton took third at 354. Northwestern was seventh with a 370.
Freshman Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers with an 18-hole score of 80, good for fifth overall. Ella Williamson followed with an 83 to finish seventh. Mady Smith and Ava Williamson each shot 89.
Western coach Steve Hoppes said he was “real pleased with it. We have a goal of shooting under 340 and we’re pretty close at 341. Mercer, for a freshman, played very steady. She had [nines of] 41-39, real steady play. Ella after nine holes was extremely upset because she had a 45, and we had a little talk and she turned that back in 38.
“The greens were super fast, the girls had to get used to it and they did. I was happy with their play, especially Ella and Elizabeth.”
Emma Crawford added an 86 for Tipton to tie for 10th, Lacie Logan shot 92 and Amaya Stowers 99.
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern and was eighth overall with an 84, Leah Parrott shot 89, Mollie Habig 93 and Jocelyn Smith 104.
Cass defeats Eastern at Chippendale
Lewis Cass posted a score of 220 to beat Eastern by 16 shots in a girls golf match Thursday on the back nine at Chippendale G.C.
Cass players Andrea Hair and Kassidy Henry shared medalist after shooting 52s. Jordan Henry (56), Jordyn Hensley (60) and Kendall Hlebasko (60) followed for the Kings.
Alexa Maurer led Eastern with a 57. Kierstin Helton (59), Marra Shook (60) and Rebekah Guthrie (61) rounded out the Comets’ team score.
