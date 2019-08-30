Football teams set for Week 2 games
Week 2 of the high school football season is here. The following is tonight’s schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Western Boone at Western
• Eastern at Madison-Grant
• North Miami at Taylor
• Northwestern at Twin Lakes
• Cass at Maconaquah
• Whitko at Peru
• Tipton at Elwood
• Delphi at Carroll
• Noblesville Home School at Tri-Central
• 7:30 — Kokomo at Plymouth
Dillon has 5 catches in Vikings’ game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings to close the preseason Thursday night.
Victor Bolden recovered Jackson’s fumble in the end zone and Marcus Murphy scored on a 79-yard punt return as the Bills scored three touchdowns in the final 3:53 to overcome a 23-6 deficit. The Bills finished 4-0 for the first unbeaten preseason in team history.
Carroll High School product Brandon Dillon had a nice game for Minnesota (3-1). The undrafted tight end from Marian University was the Vikings’ leader in both catches and receiving yards with five catches for 48 yards.
The Associated Press
Tuesday Mixed league looking for bowlers
The Tuesday Night Mixed League at Heritage Lanes is looking to add a few more bowlers prior to the league’s first week of action next Tuesday.
The league is looking for individuals or teams in any combination of men and/or women, age 18 or older, in order to add teams to the league. Some individuals are needed to fill existing teams, and full teams of four bowlers can also join.
League play begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more information contact Heritage Lanes at 765-453-7781.
Hewitt golf tourney set for Sept. 28
The Ed Hewitt Aviation Scholarship golf tournament has been scheduled for Sept. 28 at Wildcat Creek G.C. The golf begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The format is a captain’s choice scramble.
The cost of the tourney is $240 per team and the tournament will be limited to the first 24 teams. The cost covers the golf, prizes, gimmicks and food will be provided after the event. The entry deadline is Sept. 11.
