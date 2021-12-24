Bostic is Big Ten’s leading rebounder
Kendall Bostic is providing solid play in her debut season with the Illinois women’s basketball team.
Bostic is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 9 nationally. The former Northwestern High School great plays a team-high 31.2 minutes per game for Illinois (5-7) and scores 6.5 points per game.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds in an 84-65 loss to Missouri on Wednesday at Champaign, Illinois. It marked Bostic’s eighth game of the season with 10 or more boards. She has led the Illini in rebounding in eight consecutive games and 11 of 12 games overall this season.
Bostic is in her first season at Illinois after transferring from Michigan State.
IU Kokomo baseball is No. 3 pick in RSC
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s baseball team came in third place in the River States Conference’s preseason poll.
IU Southeast was the unanimous favorite. The Grenadiers (50-16 in 2021) received nine of the 10 first-place votes and 81 total points in the poll. They won the conference’s 2021 regular season at 26-1 and won the league tournament as well. From there, the Grenadiers made a run to the NAIA World Series.
IU Southeast is No. 7 in the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll.
Point Park (Pennsylvania), which is No. 25 in the NAIA preseason poll, was picked second in the conference this year with 73 total votes and the remaining first-place vote. The Pioneers were 40-16 overall and 20-7 in the RSC last season.
IUK was third with 62 points. The Cougars were 28-20 overall and 16-10 RSC. Rio Grande (Ohio) and Midway (Kentucky) were picked fourth and fifth in the poll. The rest of the poll showed Oakland City (Indiana) in sixth place, Brescia (Kentucky) in seventh, WVU Tech in eighth and Ohio Christian in ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.