IUK men fall to MVNU
OAKLAND CITY — The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as Mount Vernon Nazarene beat the Cougars 67-63 in the Oakland City Classic.
Xavier Hines scored a game-high 20 points for IUK and Hunter White backed him with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Hines was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but the rest of the Cougars went a combined 1 of 17 from 3-land. The Cougars also sputtered at the free-throw line, making just 8 of 16 attempts.
IUK (10-4) plays Lawrence Tech at 1 p.m. today to conclude play in the event.
Illinois women earn road win
MADISON, Wis. — Illinois beat Wisconsin 79-63 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday at Wisconsin.
Adalia McKenzie led Illinois with 26 points and Makira Cook backed her with 23. Also for the Illini, former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had six points, nine rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
Illinois (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hosts Iowa on Sunday.
