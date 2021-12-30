Carroll grad Dillon signs with Jets
Former Carroll High School athlete Brandon Dillon was signed by the New York Jets to the team’s practice squad Wednesday, a day after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings.
Dillon had been with the Vikings since 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent following his career at Marian University in Indianapolis. Dillon, a tight end, appeared in one game for the Vikings this season. He appeared in three games last year.
KUBS registration begins Saturday
The Kokomo United Baseball and Softball organization will open online registrations beginning Saturday for the upcoming T-ball, rookie, minor, major, Babe Ruth and softball leagues. Parents can register their players by visiting championshippark.org/KUBS.
In addition, KUBS will have three dates available in winter for in-person registration, tryouts/evaluations, and uniform fittings. The dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 with times and locations to be announced later. All players, with the exception of T-ballers, need to attend one of those three sessions for skill evaluations and uniform fittings.
Scholarships are available for families that need financial assistance. Those who need financial assistance should sign up in person at one of the above dates.
For more information email kokomokubs@gmail.com
