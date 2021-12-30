Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.