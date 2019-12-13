Girls-boys hoops doubleheaders on tap
Tonight’s boys basketball schedule is charged with an added dose of buckets as three local matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, which includes an outing by the top team in the state rankings.
The Class 4A No. 1 Northwestern girls visit Taylor to kick off a girls-boys non-conference doubleheader between the Howard County rivals tonight. Kokomo’s girls and boys both make the trip to Lafayette to face North Central Conference foe McCutcheon. And Eastern’s boys and girls venture to Sharpsville to face Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Tri-Central. All three games feature 6 p.m. tipoffs for the girls, with boys games to follow.
An intriguing option for a fan not headed to another game is to make the trip to Cass to see the Kings’ boys squad host Hoosier Conference East Division rival Hamilton Heights. Junior guard Gus Etchison has scored 56 and 41 points in Heights’ last two games. His 56-point uprising against Mount Vernon of Fortville set a new HH record.
Also in the HC, Western visits Tipton.
Kokomo, Northwestern and Western are among the boys teams in action again Saturday with Northwestern’s date with Lafayette Central Catholic perhaps the best matchup. Northwestern is 4-0 heading into this weekend. The Tigers and Knights are HC rivals from opposite divisions.
Here's this weekend's boys basketball schedule. All games are 6 p.m. JV starts unless otherwise indicated.
TODAY
Kokomo at McCutcheon +
Northwestern at Taylor +
Eastern at Tri-Central +
Western at Tipton
Hamilton Heights at Cass
Caston at Carroll
6:15 — Mac at Wabash
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Lebanon
Northwestern at Lafayette CC
Rossville at Western
Tipton at Sheridan
Cass at Frankfort
6:15 — Eastern at Southwood
6:15 — Oak Hill at Mac
6:15 — Northfield at Peru
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m.
IUK women fall at U of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Division II squad University of Indianapolis beat IU Kokomo 78-56 Thursday night in women’s basketball action.
Tia Chambers led IUK’s offense, scoring a team-high 16 points and taking eight rebounds. Alec Fitts and Vanessa Mullins each added eight points.
IUK’s next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Alice Lloyd.
