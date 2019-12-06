Rivalry games lead weekend schedule
The boys basketball schedule this weekend features three major bragging rights games on Friday night.
In the western portion of Howard County, rival fans will congregate in Western’s Triple-R gym for the annual early-season showdown between Northwestern and Western. The Hoosier Conference East Division rivals have been the first league opponent for each other since playing in the old Mid-Indiana Conference and the winner gets a leg up on a key league rival tonight. Northwestern has won the last five meetings.
At Memorial Gym, Kokomo welcomes Peru in their annual matchup. The Wildkats have won four in a row in the series.
And at the Berry Bowl, Cass takes on Logansport in the final of the Cass County tourney. Logan has won the last four meetings between the two.
The following is this weekend’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Northwestern at Western
Peru at Kokomo
Cowan at Tri-Central
Frontier at Carroll
6:15 — North Miami at Maconaquah
8:30 — Cass vs. Logansport +
SATURDAY
Western at Frankfort
Mississinewa at Northwestern
Taylor at Oak Hill
Tri-Central at Frontier
Tipton at Frankton
West Central at Carroll ++
6:30 — Peru at Knox
+ Cass County Invitational at Logan; varsity only
++ Carroll’s game is varsity only. Varsity begins at 6 p.m.
IUK volley wraps up NAIA play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – IU Kokomo wrapped up play in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships Thursday with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 loss to No. 23 Bellevue University in the final match of pool play.
The Cougars finish the season 27-14. They won their NAIA opening-round match to reach the finals in Iowa, then dropped their three pool-play matches to ranked opponents at the national finals and were eliminated from championship contention.
“While the outcome of this week was not exactly as we had hoped, we learned a great deal and had a good experience,” IUK coach Heather Hayes said in a release on the school’s website. “There are nearly 200 teams who would have loved the opportunity we had to play against the nation’s best. We earned the right to be in that tournament and hope we can continue to grow our program so we can improve our competitiveness when given another opportunity.
“I am very proud of this team. They showed tremendous growth and overcame lots of adversity this season. I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our seniors. They have helped lead this program to four national tournaments and two trips to the final 32 in Iowa. As a team, we would like to thank all of our fans who made the trip and supported us back home.”
Setter Kendal Williams had 16 assists and nine digs for the Cougars on Thursday. Macee Rudy had 18 digs and Alexa Roberts nine. Senior McKenna Lundy had six kills to lead the front row in her final match with the Cougars. Lizzie Sokeland added five.
Sokeland and Rudy were honored with NAIA Regional Awards by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. They both took spots on the first team for the Midcentral Reigion, while Rudy was also named the region’s Defender of the Year.
