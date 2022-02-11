IronFist’s Arrington wins national title
Kokomo boxer Yahsin Arrington scored three unanimous decisions to capture the championship of the 95-pound class of the 15- and 16-year-old male division at the Silver Gloves Nationals last week in Independence, Missouri.
Kokomo IronFist Boxing coach Sieyumbe Arrington, his father, talked about Yahsin Arrington scoring the title in the tourney, which ran Feb. 2 through Saturday.
We were very excited,” Sieyumbe Arrington said. “We’ve been training since he was 3 years old for this moment, to be able to call him a national champion. And the Silver Gloves is a top-level tournament. To win Silver Gloves made it that much sweeter.”
Yahsin Arrington won each bout by a 3-0 score.
“He performed awesome,” Sieyumbe Arrington. “He had unanimous decisions in every bout so he won every round with every fighter that he competed against — a real standout performance.”
Yahsin Arrington faced the long route in his five-fighter division. He had to win his opening bout to get into the semifinals after other fighters were drawn into the semis. He had three days of fights at the event.
“He was using his jab and he was coming with a lot of power shots,” Sieyumbe Arrington said. “He was controlling the distance, counters. His counter shots to me is what really pushed him over the edge. He was countering very well.”
Yahsin Arrington qualified for the Silver Gloves Nationals by winning a regional tournament in Cincinnati from Jan. 15-17. The next major event for Yahsin Arrington is a national tournament in Cleveland in April.
Tipton picks up game vs. Culver Academy
Tipton’s boys basketball team will host Culver Academy tonight in a game that was added to the schedule this week.
The following is a look at the weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Kokomo at Richmond
Western at Cass
Tri-Central at Taylor
Eastern at Elwood
Carroll at Sheridan
Culver Academy at Tipton
6:15 — Manchester at Peru
6:15 — Mac at Southwood
SATURDAY
Northwestern at Rossville
Taylor at Tipton
Cass at Maconaquah
Tri-Central at Faith Ch.
Carroll at Twin Lakes
6:15 — Western at Peru
3 area officials set for regional games
Three Kokomo Tribune-area basketball officials have been selected to work girls regional games Saturday.
Camden’s Chad Myers is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A Decatur Central Regional. Kokomo’s Zach Barnes is assigned to Southmont (2A) and Tipton’s Dean Martin is assigned to Caston (1A).
