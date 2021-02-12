Purdue women fall to U of M
WEST LAFAYETTE (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 12 Michigan returned from a three-week COVID layoff with a 62-49 win over Purdue on Thursday night.
The Wolverines (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten Conference) may have been a little rusty on offense but certainly not on defense. Michigan shot 39% (21 of 54), including 2 of 15 from 3-point range and had 20 turnovers. However, the defense forced 22 turnovers and had a 39-18 rebounding advantage.
Kayana Traylor had 15 points for the Boilermakers (6-10, 3-6), who have lost four straight. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden added 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. She was 3 of 5 from 3-land.
Layden also had three steals, two assists, one rebound and one blocked shot in 38 minutes.
Eastern boys 3rd in HHC meet
MICHIGANTOWN— The Eastern boys swimming and diving squad finished third in the four-team Hoosier Heartland Conference meet Wednesday night. Clinton Central ran away with the title, scoring 135 points. Delphi was second with 72, Eastern third at 70 and Carroll fourth at 25.
Eastern’s Porter Brovont won the diving competition.
“Porter did a great job on the board, as usual,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “He is a great team member and can always be heard above everyone else cheering on his teammates.”
Klepfer also noted a strong performance from Eli Hueston.
