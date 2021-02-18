McClain, Elliott make All-NCC girls hoops
The All-North Central Conference girls basketball selections include two Kokomo players. Junior guard Chloe McClain earned a spot on the 14-player first team and freshman post Aijia Elliott made the 12-player second team.
Kokomo finished fifth in the 10-team league. Anderson, Harrison and McCutcheon shared the title. McCutcheon’s Jeff Knoy won Coach of the Year.
Willoughby, Marian enjoy big night
INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University’s women’s basketball team crushed Mount Vernon Nazarene 92-49 Wednesday to cap a perfect run through Crossroads League play. The NAIA No. 4-ranked Knights went 16-0 in league play and will take a 24-4 overall record into the conference’s tourney.
Carroll High School product Macy Willoughby scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Knights. The 5-foot-8 senior guard made all three of her 3-point attempts.
Willoughby moved to No. 5 on Marian’s all-time scoring list, with 1,246 career points. She is a two-time All-Crossroads second-team player.
Gingerich wins AAC award
The American Athletic Conference on Thursday named Cincinnati freshman Ty Gingerich its Men’s Golf Player of the Week.
The Howard County native finished second at the Oldfield Invitational on Feb. 9 in Bluffton, South Carolina, after carding an 8-under par 208. His effort helped guide the Bearcats to a second-place finish at 6-under 858.
In his first collegiate event, Gingerich shot par or better on 49 of the 54 holes with 15 birdies at the eight-team, 53-player tournament.
Purdue women fall to OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 19 points with seven assists and No. 15 Ohio State beat Purdue 100-85 on Thursday.
Braxtin Miller scored 15 points and Aaliyah Patty added 12 for Ohio State (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten), which is 10-0 at home.
Fatou Diagne had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Brooke Moore added 18 points for Purdue (6-12, 3-11), which has lost six straight.
Northwestern High School product Madison Layden had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal for the Boilermakers. She was 4 of 6 from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-land.
