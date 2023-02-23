SDSU’s White earns award
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Kokomo High School swim standout Max White earned the Scholar of the Championship as the top men’s student-athlete competing in the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships.
White is a senior at South Dakota State University. An ecology and environmental science major, White has a 4.0 cumulative GPA.
The league meet began in earnest Thursday and continues through Saturday.
No. 13 Devils close with win
TIPTON — Tipton’s boys basketball team blasted Lapel 66-33 Thursday night to close the regular season on a high note.
The Class 2A No. 13-ranked Blue Devils (15-6) put the game away early. They held a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and they scored the first 15 points of the second quarter for a 29-2 lead. It was 33-9 at halftime and 54-21 after the third quarter.
The Blue Devils shot 25 of 42 from the field overall and 12 of 22 from 3-point range. Nolan Swan drilled four 3-pointers and Sam Quigley, Maverick Conaway and Connor Hussong had two triples apiece. Grady Carpenter and Gavin Hare also connected from deep.
Tipton held Lapel (11-12) to 12-of-37 shooting.
Swan finished with 24 points and seven assists. Jackson Money scored 10 points, Quigley had eight points and Carpenter had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Tipton faces Eastbrook on Wednesday in the Taylor Sectional’s opening round.
