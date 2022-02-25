Eastern-Carroll ppd.; Tipton-Lapel canceled
Thursday's wintry blast caused a pair of boys basketball games to be called off.
The Eastern-Carroll game was postponed and rescheduled for Saturday at Carroll with the same 6 p.m. JV start. Tipton's game at Lapel was canceled, which means the Blue Devils' regular season is over.
THS taking donations at Saturday's game
Taylor's boys basketball will host Indianapolis Riverside on Saturday night to close the regular season. There is no charge to attend the game. Instead, Taylor is asking fans to make a freewill donation to student Alana Johnson and her family, with 100% of the money going to the family. Johnson is a Taylor student who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
The following is the area's weekend schedule of games.
TODAY
Huntington North at Kokomo
Tri-Central at Northfield
Cass at Lafayette CC
Maconaquah at Rochester
Wabash at Peru
SATURDAY
Eastern at Carroll
Indy Riverside at Taylor
Purdue, Illinois fall in B1G women's play
Purdue and Illinois dropped road games in Big Ten women's basketball play Thursday.
Northwestern beat Purdue 68-51, dropping the Boilermakers to 16-12 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. Kokomo's Madison Layden scored nine points on three 3-pointers for Purdue. She also had six rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in 27 minutes.
Minnesota beat Illinois 87-54, dropping the Illini to 6-18 overall and 1-12 in the conference. Kokomo's Kendall Bostic grabbed nine rebounds (six offensive) and dished three assists in 18 minutes for the Illini. She is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.6 rebounds per game.
Layden and Bostic are former Northwestern High School stars.
