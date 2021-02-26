Devils top Lapel in home finale
TIPTON — Tipton’s boys basketball team got off to a slow start but turned it up in the second quarter and celebrated senior night with a 71-47 victory over Lapel at the Inferno on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils (9-12) close out the regular season at Rossville on Saturday.
Tipton rallied behind the inside-outside play of junior Nathan Powell and senior Mylan Swan. Powell finished with a game-high 24 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Swan added 23 points and four rebounds. Senior Sam Edwards also finished in double figures for the Blue Devils with 12 points and added five rebounds and four assists.
Senior Drew Pearce contributed eight points, including a crowd-roaring slam dunk late in the game. He also had six rebounds. Rounding out Tipton’s scoring was freshman Nolan Swan with four points. He also had seven boards, five assists and four steals.
“Great team play [Thursday],” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We played with pride, purpose and passion. It was a great victory for our team and our seniors.”
Tipton finished shooting 30 for 59 from the field, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Devils were just 5 of 11 from the free-throw line but out-rebounded the Bulldogs 39-29 and had just nine turnovers to Lapel’s 17.
Trojans drop finale to Liberty Christian
ANDERSON — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team dropped a 71-59 decision to Liberty Christian on Thursday to close the regular season.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (10-11) with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. Caden Leininger scored 10 points, Holden Rayl and Mason Pickens had eight points apiece and Conner Hindman dished five assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rayl had six boards.
TC faces Daleville (7-11) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s opening round. The winner will advance to face Cowan (12-8) in the semifinal round. Liberty Christian (14-8) is in the other half of the bracket.
Cass has change to close season
WALTON — Lewis Cass on Thursday announced it will host Fort Wayne North in boys basketball tonight to close the regular season. It’s a 6:30 p.m. JV start.
Fort Wayne North replaces Lafayette Central Catholic on the Kings’ schedule. Cass and LCC just played last week in a Hoosier Conference crossover game so the teams opted against playing again.
Cass will have Class 2A Delphi Sectional all-session tickets on sale at game tonight.
Purdue women drop 8th in row
WEST LAFAYETTE (AP) — Consider Purdue coach Sharon Versyp convinced about where No. 8 Maryland should be slotted in the upcoming NCAA tournament after her team suffered the largest home loss to a Big Ten team in school history.
“They should be a No. 1 seed,” Versyp said after her Boilermakers lost 88-59 on Thursday.
The Terrapins (18-2, 14-1 Big Ten), who routed Purdue by 37 points on Jan. 10, moved one game closer to a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title with their seventh consecutive victory. They can clinch a share of the title or the outright championship on Sunday.
Purdue (6-14, 3-13) lost its eighth consecutive game.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had eight points, four assists and four steals for the Boilers.
