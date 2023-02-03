Girls sectionals resume tonight
Girls basketball sectionals resume tonight with semifinals. The following is a rundown of games involving KT-area teams.
6 p.m. games
• Harrison (14-9) vs. Kokomo (12-12), at Laf. Jeff
• Peru (10-13) at Norwell (19-3)
• Daleville (3-18) at Tri-Central (9-13)
7:45 p.m. games
• Bellmont (18-4) vs. NW (16-4), at Norwell
• Pioneer (20-3) at Cass (7-16)
• Cl. Prairie (16-7) vs. Carroll (21-3), at Lafayette CC
• Tipton (15-9) at Blackford (20-3)
HU’s Humrichous reaches milestone
UPLAND — Huntington University men’s basketball player Ben Humrichous reached a career milestone in the Foresters’ 77-57 victory over Taylor University on Wednesday.
The former Tipton standout scored five points to reach 1,000 career points. He drilled a 3-poiner 90 seconds into the second half to reach the milestone on the nose, becoming the 53rd member of Huntington’s 1,000-point club.
Humrichous, a 6-foot-8 junior guard, is averaging 13.1 points per game and shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.
Bostic leads Illini in road defeat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 18-ranked Michigan beat visiting Illinois 74-57 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday. The teams entered the game tied for fifth in the conference.
Michigan (18-5 overall, 8-4 Big Ten) raced to a 41-22 halftime lead. Illinois (17-6, 7-5) rallied to within eight midway through the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines used a 7-0 run to put the game away.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic scored 18 points for the Illini on 9-of-13 shooting. She also had five rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
