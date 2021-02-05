Sectional semifinals for girls hoops tonight
The girls basketball state tournament continues tonight with sectional semifinals. Seven KT-area teams are still alive in the tournament. The following is their semifinal matchups.
• Northwestern (13-5) vs. Harrison (13-3), 6 p.m. at Harrison.
• Kokomo (9-9) vs. McCutcheon (11-5), 7:45 p.m. at Harrison.
• Western (7-16) vs. Twin Lakes (13-9), 6 p.m. at TL.
• Eastern (1-20) vs. Bellmont (16-5), 6 p.m. at Norwell.
• Cass (8-12) vs. Manchester (11-12), 6 p.m. at Manchester.
• Tipton (15-7) vs. Madison-Grant (8-14), 6 p.m. at Taylor.
• Tri-Central (13-8) vs. Liberty Christian (4-8), 5:30 p.m. at TC.
Signups underway for KPRD softball
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for its summer softball leagues. The deadline to register a team is March 5.
The KPRD offers men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions. The fee for the men’s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday open divisions is $478 per team. The fee for the women’s league is $478 per team. The fee for the co-ed league is $490 per team. The fee for the men’s Thursday doubleheader open division is $522 per team.
The men’s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday open divisions and women’s leagues will play a 14-game schedule, co-ed will play a 12-game schedule, and men’s Thursday doubleheader open division will play a 10-week, 20-game schedule. All leagues will end with a tournament within their respective divisions.
Rosters must have a minimum of 12 players and a maximum of 20 players and must be turned in with the entry fee to the KPRD office to register a team.
The league organization meeting for all men’s divisions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park. The meeting for women’s and co-ed will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 at Rodgers Pavilion.
League play will begin on April 26. This league is for adults age 18 and over.
Questions should be directed to the KPRD office at 765-456-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.