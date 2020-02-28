Degenkolb hits game-winner
WINONA LAKE — Former Tipton basketball star Mason Degenkolb lifted Taylor University’s men’s team to a stunning victory at Grace College in a Crossroads League Tournament semifinal on Wednesday night.
Taylor led 85-82 with 0:06 left and NAIA Division II No. 13 Grace had the ball. Grace’s Charlie Warner dribbled upcourt and banked in a tying 3-pointer from 40 feet out to knot the game at 85-all with 1.6 seconds left. Taylor inbounded to Degenkolb on the right wing and he let fly with a ¾-court shot that swished in at the buzzer to give Taylor U an 88-85 victory. The shot left his hands with 2 tenths of a second on the clock and the clock expired with the shot in the air.
The wild finish earned Degenkolb the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter and was shown on several of the network’s programs.
Degenkolb finished with 23 points, including 17 after halftime. He was 3 for 3 from 3-point land and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and four assists. With his point total Wednesday, Degenkolb moved into fifth on Taylor’s all-time scoring charts with 1,921 points in his college career.
Taylor U (17-14) hosts Bethel in a CL Tournament semifinal at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tipton beats Lapel in overtime battle
LAPEL — Tipton’s seniors came up with big plays in overtime to lead the Blue Devils to a 77-70 victory over Lapel on the Bulldogs’ senior night on Thursday night.
The win came after the Bulldog seniors led a furious second-half comeback to force overtime. And while Lapel tied Tipton up four times during regulation, the Bulldogs never led.
“I think any time you can win in an environment like this — you talk about great sectional preparation, I mean the place came alive tonight and got very difficult for us — is good,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “A couple weeks ago, I’m not sure we would’ve withstood it.”
Ben Humrichous led the Blue Devils (17-5) with 19 points and also had 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and two assists. Dalton Money added 18 points, Cory Vonfeldt contributed 16 points and five assists and Noah Wolfe finished with 13 points. Nate Powell added nine points.
Tipton plays Sheridan in the first game of the Class 2A Blackford Sectional next Tuesday.
- Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.