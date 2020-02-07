Girls sectionals set for semifinals tonight
The semifinal round of girls basketball sectionals is tonight with seven KT-area squads in action.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Northwestern (24-0) takes the floor at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional to face Marion (16-6). The two squads did not meet in the regular season but Northwestern topped Marion 59-31 last year in a semistate when both were in Class 3A.
A pair of area squads are in action at the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional. First, Peru (13-9) takes on Class 3A No. 2 Benton Central (22-3) at 6 p.m., followed by Western (9-13) vs. West Lafayette (16-9) at approximately 7:45 p.m. Western topped West Side 32-25 on Jan 10.
In the Class 2A Eastbrook Sectional, Taylor (15-7) faces Blackford (10-12) at 6 p.m., and Tipton (12-11) faces Eastbrook (10-13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tipton beat Eastbrook in a 2019 sectional title game.
Also in 2A, Carroll (12-11) plays Rochester (16-7) at 6 p.m. in the Cass Sectional.
At the Class A Tri-Central Sectional, the host Trojans (8-16) face Anderson Prep (13-9) in tonight’s first game at 6 p.m.
IWU track’s Sprinkles earns NAIA honor
KANSAS CITY — Former Eastern and Tipton athlete Jessica Sprinkles has been named the NAIA Runner of the Week following a strong showing at Indiana Wesleyan’s Midwest Classic.
Sprinkles, a senior at IWU, set a new school record in the 1,000-meter run, finishing in 2:57.77, and reached the NAIA A standard in the process. Her 1,000 time is currently the fastest time in the NAIA.
She also helped the IWU 4,000 distance medley relay team finish first at the meet in a time of 12:31.38. The Wildcats won by six seconds and reached the NAIA A standard.
“It’s been a very fun season so far for Jessie, and seeing the progress she’s made is exciting,” IWU coach Caleb Snyder said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s fun to see her earn this [Runner] of the Week honor.”
5 KT-area gridders are Region 5 all-stars
The Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Region 5 all-stars include five KT-area players.
Eastern’s Elijah Moon (offensive line) and Western’s Noah Pownall (at-large) made the offense and Western’s Blake Banter (DL) and Hunter Cottingham (DB) and Tipton’s Anthony Reel (DB) made the defense.
As region all-stars, the players are in the running for spots on the North team in the North-South All-Star Game.
Peru’s Daunte Majors was one of three players who received Region 5 special recognition. Those players cannot play in the North-South Game due to summer commitments for their college choices. Majors is heading to Indiana State to play baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.