Eastern-Delphi ppd.; Peru-Mac rescheduled
Eastern High School on Thursday announced the postponement of its boys basketball game at Delphi scheduled for tonight. It was a scheduled girls-boys varsity doubleheader. The girls game is still on for tonight. The JV game, which will be two quarters, is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
The Peru-Maconaquah game, which also was scheduled for tonight, was postponed earlier. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 22. In addition, Maconaquah’s game against North Miami has been moved from Tuesday to Jan. 26.
The following is the weekend’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)
TONIGHT
Kokomo at Harrison
Northwestern at Tipton
Pioneer at Cass
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
SATURDAY
Western at Taylor
Northwestern at Cl. Central
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep
Carroll at Pioneer
Logansport at Cass
6:15 — Warsaw at Peru
In-person signups Saturday for KUBS
The Kokomo United Baseball and Softball organization has online registration available for the 2022 T-ball, rookie, minor, major, Babe Ruth and softball leagues. Parents can register their players by visiting championshippark.org/KUBS.
In addition, KUBS will have three dates available in winter for in-person registration, tryouts/evaluations, and uniform fittings. The first date is Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lafayette Park school. The other dates are Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. All players, with the exception of T-ballers, need to attend one of those three sessions for skill evaluations and uniform fittings.
Scholarships are available for families that need financial assistance. Those who need financial assistance should sign up in person at one of the above dates.
For more information email kokomokubs@gmail.com.
IUK hoops squads split with IU East
RICHMOND — The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat IU East 89-83 in a River States Conference game Thursday.
IU East took a 42-36 lead into halftime, but IUK exploded for 53 points in the second half to surge to the win. Allante Harper hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the half to put the Cougars in front at 56-55 and they kept the lead the rest of the way.
Trequan Spivey and Desean Hampton led the Cougars with big games. Spivey scored 24 points and dished three assists and Hampton had an all-action line of 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
Harper scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half. Also for IUK, Darian Porch had 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars improved to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play. They are in second place in the West Division, behind Alice Lloyd (7-0).
• In the women’s game, IU East beat IUK 63-60. Tia Chambers led IUK (5-10, 2-6) with 27 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Sierra Peete backed her with 16 points and three steals. Chambers and Peete combined to shoot 16 of 22 from the field; the rest of the Cougars shot 7 of 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.