Mac-Peru TRC clash tops boys schedule
Maconaquah will look to cool off rival Peru when the teams meet in a key Three Rivers Conference boys basketball game tonight at Peru.
Peru is 9-0 for the first time since the 1999-2000. It was Maconaquah that ended Peru’s hot start that season and the Braves will look to do the same tonight.
Class 3A No. 11 Peru leads the TRC with a 4-0 record. Maconaquah (6-3 overall) and Rochester are tied for second with 2-0 records and Manchester is 1-0. The other six teams in the league have at least one loss each.
The following is this weekend’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: The Clinton Central at Taylor and Carroll at Clinton Prairie games scheduled for tonight are postponed.
TODAY
Harrison at Kokomo
Tipton at Northwestern
Delphi at Eastern
Rossville at Tri-Central
Cass at Pioneer
6:15 — Mac at Peru
SATURDAY
Taylor at Western
Cass at Logansport
Alexandria at Tipton
Pioneer at Carroll
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central
6:15 — Kokomo at Peru
Balentine helps UIW beat McNeese
SAN ANTONIO — Former Western standout Des Balentine helped Incarnate Word beat McNeese 83-61 in a Southland Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday.
Balentine dished six assists and scored four points in 34 minutes of playing time. He also had two rebounds and one blocked shot. The Cardinals improved to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Balentine has started all 10 games for the Cardinals and is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is the team leader in assists and also assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62).
