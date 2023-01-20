IUK edges ALC in men’s hoops
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat Alice Lloyd College 76-73 in a River States Conference game Thursday night.
The Cougars held a comfortable 50-33 lead with 14:44 remaining, then held off the Eagles’ comeback bid. ALC closed to within 69-68 with 1:13 left, but IUK’s Xavier Hines answered with a big 3-pointer at :43.
IUK went up 76-70 in the closing seconds. ALC hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Hines and Hunter White led IUK (14-5, 8-1 RSC) with 16 points apiece and Hunter Jackson and Julien Hunter backed them with 12 points apiece. Jackson had six assists and White had four. Zach Rinehart chipped in seven points, eight rebounds and three assists.
In the women’s game, ALC beat IUK 86-73. Alaya Chapman led the Cougars (2-15, 2-6 RSC) with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Ella Wolfe had 12 points and Olivia Dowden had 10 points.
Both IUK teams visit West Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Mac tops Whitko in girls hoops
BUNKER HILL — The Maconaquah girls basketball team outscored Whitko 17-5 in the third quarter to break free of an air-tight game at halftime and went on to beat the Wildcats 43-36 Thursday night in a Three Rivers Conference game.
Miranda Stoll led Mac with 20 points and Bailey Carson scored 13. Shaelyn Powell added seven, all in the second half.
Maconaquah led 9-8 after a quarter and 16-15 at halftime, then took a 33-20 lead after three quarters. The Braves improved to 4-16 overall and 2-6 in the TRC. Whitko fell to 7-11, 0-7 in the TRC.
Comet wrestlers fall to Eagles
FRANKTON — Frankton beat Eastern 66-18 in a wrestling match Thursday.
The Comets’ points came from Reid Keisling, Devan Baker and Eli Bowyer. Each recorded a pin.
