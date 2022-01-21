Kokomo hosts Muncie in boys hoops tonight
Kokomo’s boys basketball team hosts Muncie Central in a North Central Conference game tonight at Memorial Gym.
It’s the only boys game in the area tonight. Three other scheduled games were postponed. Those were: Cass at Northwestern; Clinton Prairie at Eastern; and Carroll at Tri-Central.
Taylor’s game at Tipton on Thursday was postponed earlier in the day.
Also postponed tonight: Kokomo at Richmond girls basketball (rescheduled for Wednesday) and Twin Lakes at Tipton girls basketball (rescheduled for Tuesday, with two-quarter JV at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.).
There are four girls games tonight: Lafayette Central Catholic at Northwestern (varsity only, 6 p.m.); West Lafayette at Western; Carroll at Tri-Central (varsity only, 6 p.m.); and Clinton Prairie at Eastern (two-quarter JV at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.).
Mac girls beat Whitko, improve to 14-6
WHITLEY — Maconaquah’s girls basketball team beat Whitko 66-51 in a Three Rivers Conference game Thursday.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 26 points, her sixth straight 20-point game. Miranda Stoll backed her with 16 points, Averi Miller had 11 and Lauryn Merritt had 10.
The Braves are 14-6 overall and 6-2 in the TRC. The 14 wins are their most in a season since the 2007-08 team went 15-6.
Eastern wrestlers drop match by 2 points
FRANKTON — Eastern’s wrestling squad lost by two points, 36-34 at Frankton on Thursday.
For the Comets, Eli Bowyer, Brodie Porter and Elijah Buckley won by pin. Bradie Porter won 10-1, Tyler Wright won 6-1, Matt Grimes won 6-4 and Hannah Morrisett won by forfeit. Wright defeated a state top-10 wrestler in his bout.
Layden helps Boilers tie school record
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Purdue women’s basketball team beat Illinois 89-67 in a Big Ten game Thursday night at Illinois. The Boilermakers sank 15 3-pointers to tie the program record.
Purdue (12-6, 3-4) put a trio of players in double figures, led by Abbey Ellis’ season-high 21 points with six 3-pointers. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden added 19 points with five triples and Brooke Moore dropped 14 points off the bench.
Layden was 5 of 6 from 3-land. She also had three rebounds and three assists.
Kendall Bostic, Layden’s former teammate at Northwestern, had two points and nine rebounds for Illinois (6-10, 1-4).
IUK hoops notches sweep of Point Park
MONACA, Pa. — The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams scored a pair of narrow victories in a sweep at River States Conference rival Point Park on Thursday.
The IUK men held off Point Park 83-80 to win their sixth straight game (including one forfeit victory in that span). The Cougars improved to 18-3 overall and 8-1 in the RSC.
Starter Allante Harper scored 16 points for the Cougars and Xavier Hines came off the bench to match his 16. Trequan Spivey scored 15 and Desean Hampton 12. Hampton and Spivey each had double-doubles. Hampton cleaned the glass with 15 rebounds and Spivey dished out a whopping 13 assists.
IUK’s women’s team beat Point Park 69-62. The Cougars (6-10, 3-6 RSC) led 43-22 at halftime and held on as the home squad outscored the Cougars 40-26 in the second half.
Tia Chambers set the pace for the Cougars with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
