Eastern-Clinton Prairie tops boys BB schedule

Eastern’s boys basketball team faces a pair of tough opponents this weekend.

First, the Comets will look to stay in the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead when they visit Clinton Prairie tonight. Eastern and Carroll share the league lead with 2-0 records. Prairie, last year’s champion, is 1-1. Taylor and Sheridan also have one loss.

Eastern follows with a local rivalry game against Western on Saturday at home.

The following is this weekend’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Northwestern at Cass

Tipton at Taylor

Eastern at Clinton Prairie

Tri-Central at Carroll

Western at Maconaquah

Peru at Frankfort

SATURDAY

Western at Eastern

Peru at Northwestern

Northfield at Taylor

Marion at Cass

Carroll at Faith Christian

6:30 — Frankton at Maconaquah

Layden helps Boilers turn back Badgers

WEST LAFAYETTE — Fatou Diagne split a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds to play to lift Purdue past Wisconsin 56-55 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday at Mackey Arena.

Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had a solid all-around game for the Boilermakers (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten). She scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists and committed only one turnover in a team-high 36 minutes. She also had two steals and one blocked shot.

With the victory, Sharon Versyp reached 300 career wins as Purdue’s coach. She is 300-184 over 15 seasons with the Boilers and 417-247 overall.

Purdue visits No. 11 Michigan on Sunday. No. 17 Ohio State beat Michigan 81-77 on Thursday, spoiling Naz Hillmon’s 50-point, 16-rebound performance. Hillmon broke Michigan’s program scoring record.

Willoughby breaks Marian 3-point record

MISHAWAKA — Marian University’s women’s basketball team beat Bethel 105-68 Wednesday for its 10th straight win. The NAIA No. 6-ranked Knights are 16-4 overall and 9-0 in Crossroads League play.

Former Carroll High School standout Macy Willoughby had seven points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Knights. She hit one 3-pointer, giving her 219 for her career. That’s a new Marian record. She is tied for 10th on the school’s scoring list with 1,171 points.

