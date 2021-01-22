Eastern-Clinton Prairie tops boys BB schedule
Eastern’s boys basketball team faces a pair of tough opponents this weekend.
First, the Comets will look to stay in the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead when they visit Clinton Prairie tonight. Eastern and Carroll share the league lead with 2-0 records. Prairie, last year’s champion, is 1-1. Taylor and Sheridan also have one loss.
Eastern follows with a local rivalry game against Western on Saturday at home.
The following is this weekend’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Northwestern at Cass
Tipton at Taylor
Eastern at Clinton Prairie
Tri-Central at Carroll
Western at Maconaquah
Peru at Frankfort
SATURDAY
Western at Eastern
Peru at Northwestern
Northfield at Taylor
Marion at Cass
Carroll at Faith Christian
6:30 — Frankton at Maconaquah
Layden helps Boilers turn back Badgers
WEST LAFAYETTE — Fatou Diagne split a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds to play to lift Purdue past Wisconsin 56-55 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday at Mackey Arena.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had a solid all-around game for the Boilermakers (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten). She scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists and committed only one turnover in a team-high 36 minutes. She also had two steals and one blocked shot.
With the victory, Sharon Versyp reached 300 career wins as Purdue’s coach. She is 300-184 over 15 seasons with the Boilers and 417-247 overall.
Purdue visits No. 11 Michigan on Sunday. No. 17 Ohio State beat Michigan 81-77 on Thursday, spoiling Naz Hillmon’s 50-point, 16-rebound performance. Hillmon broke Michigan’s program scoring record.
Willoughby breaks Marian 3-point record
MISHAWAKA — Marian University’s women’s basketball team beat Bethel 105-68 Wednesday for its 10th straight win. The NAIA No. 6-ranked Knights are 16-4 overall and 9-0 in Crossroads League play.
Former Carroll High School standout Macy Willoughby had seven points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Knights. She hit one 3-pointer, giving her 219 for her career. That’s a new Marian record. She is tied for 10th on the school’s scoring list with 1,171 points.
