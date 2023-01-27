IU Kokomo, Carlow split hoops games
IU Kokomo hosted Carlow University for a River States Conference basketball doubleheader Thursday.
In the men’s game, RSC West Division-leading IUK breezed past Carlow 98-50. Xavier Hines led the Cougars (16-5, 10-1 RSC) with 18 points, Noah Harris scored 17 points, former Western standout Evan Kretz had 12 and Dell DeMeyers had 10.
Harris also had nine rebounds. Hunter Jackson and Chris Chin had four assists apiece.
Byron Gaskins led Carlow (1-21, 0-11) with 12 points.
In the women’s game, Carlow beat IUK 78-69. Mia Catey led IUK with 13 points and eight rebounds, Kristen Ridner also scored 13 points and Anna Kiser had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Carlow improved to 5-15 overall and 1-10 in the RSC while IUK dropped to 2-18 and 2-9.
IUK hosts Point Park University on Saturday. The women’s game is at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s game.
Crawford shines in USF victory
FORT WAYNE — Former Tipton standout Cassidy Crawford recorded a triple-double to help Saint Francis beat Mount Vernon Nazarene 84-77 in a Crossroads League women’s basketball game Thursday night.
Crawford scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished 11 assists.
Saint Francis snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 10-12 overall and 6-6 in the league.
IUK baseball 3rd in RSC poll
The Indiana University Kokomo baseball team was projected for a third-place finish in the River States Conference in the conference’s preseason poll.
IU Southeast was picked by the league’s coaches to finish atop the RSC this spring as it accumulated 80 total votes and eight of the 10 first-place votes. Point Park was second with 74 votes and two first-place votes.
IUK received five first-place votes and 60 total votes, one more than fourth-place Midway. The Cougars went 26-22 overall and 16-7 in the conference last season.
The Cougars will open the 2023 season next Friday (Feb. 3) as they travel to Laurinburg, North Carolina, to take on St. Andrews University in a three-game series.
