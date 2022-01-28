Kats host Bronchos in NCC play tonight
Kokomo’s boys basketball team will look to stay in the North Central Conference title hunt when it hosts Lafayette Jeff tonight at Memorial Gym.
Anderson leads the NCC at 4-0 and Kokomo and Arsenal Tech are tied for second with 4-1 records. Kokomo hosts Tech on Feb. 3 and hosts Anderson on Feb. 18.
Kokomo is 11-5 overall. Lafayette Jeff is 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the NCC.
The following is the boys area schedule for the weekend. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
Twin Lakes at Northwestern
Eastern at Rossville
Tipton at Hamilton Heights
Carroll at North White
6:15 — Peru at Whitko
+ Taylor at Sheridan
+ Tri-Central at Delphi
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Cass
Western at Clinton Prairie
Carroll at Northwestern
Frankton at Tri-Central
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.
Layden nets 16 points, Boilers beat Gophers
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat Minnesota 80-66 Thursday night at Mackey Arena.
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden scored a team-high 16 points for the Boilers. She also had four steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Layden was 4 of 8 from 3-land, making her 12 of 21 over her last three games.
Also for the Boilers (13-7 overall, 4-5 Big Ten), Jeanae Terry became the first player in program history to record multiple triple-doubles. She scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 12 assists for her second triple-double of the season.
IUK hoops sweeps West Virginia Tech
The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams swept visiting West Virginia Tech in River States Conference action Thursday night.
The IUK women tipped off the sweep by blasting Tech 84-57. IUK established its lead early, racing out to a 28-11 lead after a quarter. The Cougars led 45-30 at halftime and 64-46 after three quarters.
Anya Friend scored 20 points to lead the Cougars, Sierra Peete had 19 points and Tia Chambers had an all-around game of 16 points, seven boards and four assists. Vanessa Mullins added eight points. IUK improved to 8-10 overall and 5-6 in the RSC with their third straight win.
The Cougar men won their eighth straight — including one forfeit win — to improve to 20-3 overall and 10-1 in the RSC with a tight win. Tech led 32-29 at halftime but IUK took the lead and took control in the second half, outscoring the visitors 32-15 after the break.
Desean Hampton led IUK’s men with 19 points, Hunter White scored 13, Allante Harper 12 and Trequan Spivey eight. Hampton had nine rebounds and Spivey seven. Harper dished four assists.
