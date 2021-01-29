Tough challenges await Kokomo, Peru boys
This weekend’s area boys basketball schedule shows tough tests for Kokomo and Peru.
Kokomo (2-10) visits Class 4A No. 7 Lafayette Jeff (13-1) tonight for a North Central Conference game. The Bronchos are 2-0 in the league, good for a share of the lead while the Wildkats are 1-3.
Peru’s test is even bigger. The Bengal Tigers (12-1) visit Class 4A No. 1 Homestead (16-0) on Saturday. Homestead is coming off a takedown of then-Class 4A No. 1 Lawrence North last weekend.
The following is the weekend schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff
• Northwestern at Twin Lakes
• Sheridan at Taylor
• Rossville at Eastern
• Hamilton Heights at Tipton
• Maconaquah at Cass
• North White at Carroll
• 6:15 — Whitko at Peru
SATURDAY
• Cass at Kokomo
• Northwestern at Carroll
• Western at Twin Lakes
• Taylor at Eastbrook
• Tri-Central at Frankton
• Peru at Homestead
• 6:30 — Whitko at Maconaquah
Kokomo, NW to play in girls basketball
Kokomo High School’s athletic department on Thursday announced Kokomo’s girls basketball team will host Northwestern on Saturday to close the regular season. Northwestern replaces Richmond, which had to cancel.
The Kokomo-NW game will have a two-quarter JV game at noon with the varsity to follow at approximately 1 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate with Memorial Gym now cleared for 25% capacity.
• In another addition to the schedule, Kokomo’s girls team will visit Muncie Central tonight for a North Central Conference makeup game. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
Area officials to work girls hoops sectionals
Twelve KT-area basketball officials earned the call to work girls sectionals next week.
In Class 4A, Kokomo’s Zach Barnes and Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard are part of the officiating lineup for the Muncie Central Sectional, Tipton’s Dean Martin will head to Columbia City and Camden’s Chad Myers will work at Harrison.
In Class 3A, Kokomo’s Paul Williams will work at Twin Lakes and Greentown’s Eric Hartman will call action at Norwell. In Class 2A, Galveston’s Gary Chambers will head to Fairfield and Kokomo’s Bob Walsh and Todd Humbert are both part of the lineup at Manchester.
And in Class A, Galveston’s Tim Knowland is assigned to Tri-County, Kokomo’s Jason Hunter is assigned to Northfield and Tipton’s Drew Frawley will head to Bethesda Christian.
Sectionals begin Tuesday with championship games set for Saturday, Feb. 6.
MSU, Purdue women drop road games
Michigan State and Purdue dropped road games in Big Ten women's basketball play Thursday.
Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and No. 7 Maryland breezed past visiting Michigan State 92-52.
Maryland (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 17-0 run in the first quarter, led by 20 at halftime and coasted to the finish.
Nia Clouden scored 15 for Michigan State (9-3, 4-3). Former Northwestern High School standout Kendall Bostic had three points and three rebounds off the bench for the Spartans.
Minnesota beat Purdue 77-72. The Boilermakers dropped to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten.
Former Northwestern High School standout Madison Layden had a strong all-around game for the Boilers with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 30:45 of playing time. She was 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-land.
