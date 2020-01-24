No. 1 NW girls play for Hoosier title tonight
Northwestern’s girls basketball team will shoot for a Hoosier Conference three-peat when it hosts Benton Central tonight in the conference title game. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. as part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader with the Northwestern-Cass boys game. (There will be JV doubleheader in the secondary gym with the boys game first.)
The Hoosier girls title game is a No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup. Northwestern (21-0) is No. 1 in the IBCA’s all-class top 20 and also in the ICGSA’s Class 4A top 10. Benton Central (20-1) is No. 1 in the ICGSA’s Class 3A top 10. Northwestern beat BC last year in the Class 3A state title game.
The Tigers have a 28-game overall winning streak and a 30-game home winning streak.
Also in Hoosier Conference crossover games tonight, Tipton hosts Lafayette Central Catholic in the fifth-place game, Western hosts Twin Lakes in the seventh-place game and Cass entertains West Lafayette in the ninth-place game.
The Tipton-LCC and Cass-WL matchups will have a JV game at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game. Western is going with a girls-boys varsity doubleheader — the girls game at 6 p.m. followed by the Western-Maconaquah boys game with the boys-girls JV doubleheader set for the secondary gym.)
NW boys host Cass in HC East action
Northwestern’s boys basketball team will wrap up the Hoosier Conference East Division portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Lewis Cass.
Hamilton Heights leads the division at 3-0 with Northwestern and Tipton tied for second at 2-1. If Northwestern beats Cass tonight, it would finish 3-1 with a chance for a share of the division title. Tipton visits Heights next week.
The following is this weekend’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Muncie Central at Kokomo
+ Cass at Northwestern
+ Maconaquah at Western
+ Clinton Prairie at Eastern
+ Carroll at Tri-Central
6:15 p.m. — Frankfort at Peru
SATURDAY
Eastern at Western
Taylor at Cass
Peru at Tipton
Maconaquah at Frankton
Faith Christian at Carroll
+ Preceded by varsity girls games at 6 p.m.
Maconaquah girls rout Whitko in TRC
SOUTH WHITLEY – Maconaquah’s girls basketball team thumped Whitko 61-16 on the road Thursday night in Three Rivers Conference action.
Lilly Maple led Mac with 21 points, Courtney Stoll added nine, Averi Miller and Madison Wilson scored eight each.
The Braves (8-12, 4-4 TRC) raced to a 17-4 lead and led 29-6 at halftime. Whitko fell to 1-14, 0-6 TRC.
