KHS girls hoops falls to Carmel
The Kokomo Wildkats girls basketball team lost 67-23 to Carmel in Memorial Gym on Thursday night. It was Kokomo’s sixth straight defeat.
Kokomo (2-10) fell behind early 28-2 at the end of the first quarter. Carmel (7-6), which has won four straight, led at halftime 41-7, and 59-16 at the end of the third quarter.
Kokomo’s had trouble controlling the ball with 29 turnovers. Carmel took 17 steals.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo with nine points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Lach led Carmel with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Zebras top Titans in boys hoops
ROCHESTER — Taylor fell to 0-6 with a 69-57 loss to Rochester in boys basketball action Thursday night.
Toric Spires led Taylor with 18 points. Nathan Keene had 11 points and Tyler Hall added 10. Rochester (6-3) was led by Kyle Reinartz with 15 points. Quin Stesiak added 11, and Grant McCarter scored 10.
Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF
Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class.
The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.
They are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80% of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.
- The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.