Kokomo has tickets for BB Day Indiana
Kokomo High School’s athletic department will offer presale tickets for Basketball Day Indiana beginning today and continuing next week. The athletic office is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Basketball Day Indiana is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 at Memorial Gym. There are four games: Tipton vs. Kokomo at 10:30 a.m.; Northwestern vs. Peru at 12:30 p.m.; Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 2:30 p.m; and Westfield vs. Fishers at 4:30 p.m.
All presale tickets are $5, and tickets are good for all four games.
Tipton-Heights clash tops tonight’s schedule
Tipton’s boys basketball team travels to Hamilton Heights tonight for a key Hoosier Conference East Division game.
If Hamilton Heights wins, the Huskies will finish division play 4-0 and secure a spot in the conference championship. If Tipton wins, there will be a three-way tie atop the division with Tipton, Heights and Northwestern all at 3-1.
Among tonight’s other games, Kokomo hosts Class 4A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff, Northwestern hosts Twin Lakes in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams, Cass visits Maconaquah for a matchup of former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals, and Eastern heads to Rossville for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The following is the weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
Twin Lakes at Northwestern
Eastern at Rossville
Tipton at Hamilton Heights
Cass at Maconaquah
Carroll at North White
+ Tri-Central at Delphi
+ Taylor at Sheridan
6:15 — Peru at Whitko
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Cass
Carroll at Northwestern
Twin Lakes at Western
Taylor at Tipton
Frankton at Tri-Central
6:15 — Maconaquah at Whitko
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.
Time change for Logan Girls Sectional final
LOGANSPORT – Logansport High School has announced a time change for the Class 4A Logansport Girls Basketball Sectional final, slated for Feb. 8. The championship game time has been moved up two hours to 5:30 p.m in order to be broadcast online at Fox Sports Go and IHSAAtv.org.
Two-time defending Class 3A champion Northwestern, Kokomo, Logan, McCutcheon, Harrison, Lafayette Jeff and Marion make up the Logan sectional field.
Cass selling all-session sectional tickets
WALTON – Cass high school is selling all-session tickets for the Class 2A Cass Girls Basketball Sectional, featuring Carroll, Cass, Delphi, Manchester, Rochester and Wabash.
All-session tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Cass athletic department today and Monday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Balentine plays well in UIW’s victory
HOUSTON — Former Western basketball standout Des Balentine is coming off a strong performance for the University of the Incarnate Word.
Balentine, a redshirt junior guard, scored a career-high 16 points in the Cardinals’ 84-82 road victory over Houston Baptist in Southland Conference action. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished a career-high four assists and took two steals. He made 8 of 10 shots from the field.
UIW (5-15, 2-7 SLC) visits Abilene Christian on Saturday.
IUK basketball sweeps Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The IU Kokomo women’s and men’s basketball teams swept a River States Conference doubleheader at Rio Grande Thursday.
The IUK women started with a 97-90 victory. The Cougar men followed with a 67-57 victory. Details of the men’s game were not yet available Thursday night.
In the women’s game, Alec Fitts led the Cougars with a season-high 35 points. She hit 13 of 19 shots and was 8 of 11 from the line. Tia Chambers added 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Sierra Peete scored 19 points.
Vanessa Mullins added 10 boards.
IUK’s women improved to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in the RSC. The IUK men are 19-4 and 8-1 in the RSC. The Cougars next head to West Virginia Tech on Saturday for a women’s-men’s doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
IUK tennis ranked 4th in RSC poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Four-time defending champion Asbury University was picked as the favorite in the River States Conference women’s tennis preseason poll. Voting was conducted by the league’s eight coaches.
IU East was picked second in the RSC poll after its RSC Championship runner-up finish a year ago. IU Southeast was picked third in the poll following its conference semifinal run last year. IU Kokomo was next in fourth; it also was a semifinal qualifier in 2019.
Midway and Brescia are predicted fifth and sixth and Carlow and Ohio Christian rounded out the poll in seventh and eighth.
