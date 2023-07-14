WHS’ Oyler qualifies for national meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Western’s Camden Olyer qualified for the upcoming USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics after taking first place in the boys 15- and 16-year-old pole vault competition in the Region 7 qualifier at the University of Illinois last weekend.
Oyler, a rising junior who was a sectional champion this spring, cleared 4.11 meters (13 feet, 5.75) inches to win the seven-vaulter competition by a wide margin. His nearest competitor cleared 3.4 meters.
With the victory, Oyler earned passage to the Junior Olympics meet on July 28 in Eugene, Oregon.
Sixers drop 3-1 game in regional opener
LAFAYETTE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Lafayette Post 11 in the opening round of an American Legion regional on Thursday night at Loeb Stadium.
Lafayette (20-5) scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-0 lead. Kokomo (12-14) pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth, but was unable to come any closer in the seven-inning game.
“We feel Lafayette is probably the best team in the state and we played them pretty well,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “We made some base-running mistakes in the fifth inning that cost us a couple runs, we think, so I think it would have been a completely different game. But we’ll be able to bounce back [today].”
Troy Smith pitched a complete game for the Sixers. He allowed eight hits, struck out three and walked three.
“He pitched a great game,” Andrews said. “He had command of all three of his pitches. That Lafayette team is just really good.”
Cayden Calloway and Kaiden Lucero had two hits apiece for Kokomo and Brandon Smitley drove in the Sixers’ lone run with a sacrifice fly.
Lafayette and Muncie Post 19 meet at noon today. Kokomo and the loser of that game will meet at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.
