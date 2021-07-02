BobKats host Game 2 tonight at Mem Gym
The Basketball League playoffs come to town tonight as the Kokomo BobKats host the Dayton Flight in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 7:05 at Memorial Gym. The BobKats are asking their fans to wear white.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl).
The BobKats hold a 1-0 series lead after beating the Flight 92-90 Wednesday at Dayton, Ohio. The BobKats can advance to the next round with a win tonight. If the Flight win tonight, the teams would meet in a decisive Game 3 on Saturday at Memorial Gym.
The Kokomo-Dayton winner will face the Owensboro-Indy winner in the next round. Indy is up 1-0 in that series following a 122-119 win Tuesday at Owensboro. Game 2 is tonight at Indy.
Sixers drop 1st game in 4th of July tourney
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team dropped a 10-4 decision to Muncie Post 19 in Friday’s opening game of the Sixers’ Fourth of July Tournament at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo held a 2-1 lead after four innings, but Muncie scored nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull away. The game ended after six innings because of the two-hour time limit.
Dailan Reece led the Sixers with a solo home run, single and two runs. Austin Robinson had a double. Starting pitcher Cameron Arcari took the loss. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed five hits and five runs (three earned), struck out three and walked three.
Kokomo plays two games today in the six-team, round-robin tourney. Kokomo faces South Haven, Indiana, at 9 a.m., and Napoleon, Ohio, at 7 p.m.
Report: Illinois star enters transfer portal
The Big Ten men’s basketball outlook for the 2021-22 season received a jolt Thursday with the reports of Illinois standout Kofi Cockburn entering the transfer portal while keeping his name in the NBA draft. Cockburn also reportedly is considering remaining at Illinois.
The 7-foot center averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season. The first-team All-Big Ten player shot 65.4% from the field and notched 16 double-doubles. His big games included a 33-point, 13-rebound performance against Minnesota.
