Wood leads team in TBT opener
WICHITA, Kansas — Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Brandon Wood helped Team Arkansas beat Ram Up 70-58 Thursday in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament, which is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament. The winning team wins $1 million.
Wood scored 16 points and dished six assists, both game highs. Team Arkansas, which is built around former University of Arkansas players, picked up Wood for this year’s tournament. Ram Up was a Colorado State-based team.
Team Arkansas advances to face Purple & Black at 7 p.m. today in the second round of the Wichita Regional. Purple & Black features a core of former Kansas State players.
Jackrabbits fall to Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-4 in a Northwoods League game on Thursday in front of a crowd of 800 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo held a 4-3 lead after six innings, but division-leading Kalamazoo scored two runs in the seventh and four more runs in the eighth to win going away.
Karson Hesser led Kokomo, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Noah Christenson was 2 for 4 with a two-run double.
Hank Weiss, the second of four Kokomo pitchers, took the loss.
Kokomo (6-13 second half) and Kalamazoo (12-4) meet again at 7:05 p.m. today at KMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.