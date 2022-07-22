Jackrabbits return from All-Star break
The Kokomo Jackrabbits got back on the field Thursday night following the Northwoods League’s All-Star break.
The Jackrabbits started with a game at the Rockford Rivets on Thursday night and that series continues at Rockford tonight with a 7:35 p.m. game. The Jackrabbits then head to Wisconsin for a two-game set at the Kenosha Kingfish on Saturday and Sunday.
Kokomo returns home for a five-game home stand next week, starting with a game against Traverse City at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Cass announces fall 1st practice times
The Lewis Cass athletic department has announced first practice times for high school and junior high school sports.
All athletes must have an updated current IHSAA physical completed, cardiac arrest, concussion, COVID and community health paperwork on file at the athletic office before being allowed to practice.
Friday, July 29
• Girls golf: 8 a.m. (Mr. Jones’ class)
Monday, Aug. 1
• Volleyball: 3-5:30 p.m. (High school gyms)
• Boys tennis: 3:20-5:20 p.m. (Engle Courts)
• Boys XC: 8 a.m. (baseball field)
• Boys JH XC: 8 a.m. (baseball field)
• Girls XC: 6-8 p.m. (pavilion)
• Girls JH XC: 3-4:15 p.m. (pavilion)
• Football: 3-6 p.m. (stadium)
• Cheerleading: 4-6 p.m. (gym balcony)
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• JH cheerleading: 3-4:30 p.m. (gym balcony)
Friday, Aug. 5
• JH football: 3-5 p.m. (JH dressing room)
Monday, Aug. 8
• JH volleyball: 3-5:30 p.m. (aux. gym)
• 6th grade volleyball: 3-5:30 p.m. (aux. gym)
• Coed JH tennis: 3-4:15 p.m. (Engle Courts)
