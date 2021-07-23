Mercer, Shotwell claim county junior golf titles
Elizabeth Mercer and Sammy Shotwell won the overall titles in the Howard County Junior Golf Tournament on Wednesday at American Legion G.C.
Mercer, a Western sophomore, fired a 1-over 71 to win the girls 14-15 division and the overall girls title. Shotwell, a Northwestern sophomore, shot an 83 to win the boys 14-15 division and overall boys title.
The other division winners were: Sam Bowlby (boys 16-17); Ava Williamson (girls 16-17); Gabe Gomez (boys 12-13); Ava Roe (girls, 10-11); Samuel Irish (boys 8-9); and Kaliyah Tudor (girls 8-9).
See the scoreboard for a rundown of scores.
Quigley has top-20 finish in state Women’s Open
CARMEL — Tipton’s Lucy Quigley tied for 19th place to lead KT-area players in the Indiana PGA Women’s Open at Plum Creek G.C. The Blue Devil junior fired a 77 in Wednesday’s opening round and a 74 in Thursday’s final round for a 36-hole total of 151.
Carmel’s Haylin Harris was a runaway winner with a 10-under total of 134 (67-67). The Michigan State standout won by nine shots.
The 94-player field included three IUK players. Brandi Jones (76-76, 152) tied for 26th, Sarah Williams (81-82, 163) tied for 72nd and incoming freshman Gracie Tucker (84-93, 177) tied for 86th.
Conaway ties for 26th in AJGA tournament
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway fired a 3-over 75 Thursday in the final round of the American Junior Golf Association’s Dana Incorporated Junior Open at Sylvania Country Club. He tied for 26th place in the 51-player field.
Conaway, a Blue Devil junior, finished with a 54-hole total of 221. He carded scores of 72 and 74 in the first two rounds.
Noblesville’s Jacob Modleski won the tournament. He had rounds of 66, 66 and 70 for a total of 202, good for a three-shot win.
