Caddell hits ace at Chippendale
Jim Caddell hit a hole-in-one while playing Thursday at Chippendale Golf Club. Using an 8-iron, he aced No. 16, which played 130 yards. Jeff Thatcher, Greg Crawford and Dale Hight witnessed the shot.
’Rabbits split with Growlers
The Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Kalamazoo Growlers split a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
In the first game, Kokomo beat Kalamazoo 10-7 in front of an announced crowd of 424. In the nightcap, the Growlers beat the Jackrabbits 11-4 in front of a crowd of 657.
The finale of the four-game series is at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS.
In Thursday’s opener, Kokomo trailed 7-4 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth. From there, relief pitchers Octavio Sanchez and Ryan Inouye nailed down the 10-7 win, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Jackrabbits finished with 11 hits. Jon Jon Gazdar went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Mark McNelly drove in two runs, scored three runs and finished 1 for 3 with two walks. He drove in two runs in the sixth inning with a double and he scored three runs.
Also for the ‘Rabbits, Brayden Carter and Tyler Traphagen each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Connor Throneberry drove in two runs.
Sanchez, the fourth of five Kokomo pitchers, fired three scoreless innings for the win and Inouye worked a scoreless ninth for the save.
In the second game, the Growlers scored five runs in the fifth inning to build a 9-3 lead en route to the 11-4 win.
Matt Aribal led Kokomo, going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Tucker Platt was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a run and Conner Stewart went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Kokomo dropped to 5-15 in the Northwoods League’s second half.
