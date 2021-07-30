IUK selects Kenger as women’s BB coach
IU Kokomo on Thursday announced the hiring of John Kenger as its new women’s basketball coach.
“I would first like to thank director of athletics Greg Cooper, the search committee and team for giving me this amazing opportunity to lead this women’s basketball program,” Kenger said in a story on IUK’s website. “This is such an exciting time for Indiana University Kokomo athletics and I am thrilled and blessed to not only be a part of it but work with so many phenomenal people.”
Kenger spent the last three seasons as the coach at NAIA school Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. He compiled a 27-52 record with the Gray Wolves. He led the program to its first Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament appearance in 2019-2020.
IUK marks a return to the River States Conference for Kenger, who spent three seasons as the coach at Midway University in Kentucky. He showed the ability to rebuild a program as his squad posted a 22-10 record in his second season, one year after the team went 0-30.
The RSC named Kenger its coach of the year in 2016-2017 after the Eagles shared the Western Division title.
Kenger replaces Colie Shelwick, who left IUK after four seasons to take a position as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Loyola of Chicago.
Hot-hitting ’Rabbits roll past Bombers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits used a 17-hit attack to bury the Battle Creek Bombers 13-3 Thursday night in Northwoods League action at C.O. Brown Stadium.
No. 9 hitter Adam Crampton had Kokomo’s biggest game. He went 4 for 5, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Other hitting stars for Kokomo included: T.J. Fondtain, who was 3 for 3 with two runs; Jakob Marsee, who was 3 for 5 with three runs; and Gavin Grant, who cracked two hits and drove in five runs.
Relief pitchers Jackson Uner and Reece Rodabaugh combined for five scoreless innings. Uner pitched four innings, allowed two hits, struck out four and walked none. He earned the win. Rodabaugh pitched the ninth.
Kokomo and Battle Creek conclude a two-game series tonight at BC.
Kokomo (15-6) leads the Great Lakes East Division by two games over Traverse City. Those teams meet Saturday and Sunday at Traverse City.
Jones captures victory in Lifestyle golf event
SOUTH BEND — IU Kokomo golfer Brandi Jones fired a 1-over 73 to take first place in the collegiate women’s division of the Lifestyle Junior Golf Tour’s Tournament of Champions on Thursday at Blackthorn G.C.
Dean, Pownall fare well in summer baseball
Western baseball standout Mitchell Dean carried his dominant pitching into the summer where he played with the Indiana Bulls 16U Black team.
Dean led the team in wins (six), strikeouts (47), walks and hits per innings pitched (0.85), and hits allowed per seven innings (3.8). In addition, he was second on the team in both ERA (1.16) and strike percentage (65). Fellow Western player Christian Pownall was second on the team in wins with five.
The Panther duo shined in a 12-0, six-inning victory over the Fort Wayne Tin Caps 2022 team on July 8. Dean fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and only one walk. He also had two hits and drove in two runs. Pownall was 4 for 4 with an RBI.
Both players are rising juniors. Dean is a Louisville commit and Pownall is a Duke commit.
