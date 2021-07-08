Big 2-out rally lifts Jackrabbits to victory
The Kokomo Jackrabbits moved to 3-0 in the second half of the Northwoods League’s season following a 5-1 victory over the visiting Wisconsin Woodchucks 5-1 Thursday night in front of 622 fans at Municipal Stadium.
The Woodchucks led 1-0 after scoring in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Wisconsin recorded two quick outs before Kokomo put eight straight batters on base and scored five runs.
Martin Vincelli-Simard drew a walk to start the rally. After Ben Livorsi singled, Camden Vasquez singled to drive in the tying run. Following a pitching change, Adam Crampton singled to load the bases. Jakob Marsee drew a walk to drive in the go-ahead run and Gavin Grant was hit by a pitch, bringing in another run. Chase Meidroth capped the scoring with a two-run double.
Rio Britton earned the win in relief. He pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowed one hit and no runs, struck out two and walked two. Starting pitcher Ryan Fleming threw five scoreless innings.
The teams play again at 6:30 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium. The Jackrabbits (23-16 overall) will wear jerseys resembling the purple jacket and oversized bowtie made famous by Gene Wilder’s character in the hit 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Nine of the jerseys will be given away by a drawing to fans in attendance. The remaining jerseys will be up for auction.
After tonight, Kokomo visits the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday and Sunday, then returns home for games against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday and Tuesday. Those are Kokomo’s final home games before the All-Star break on July 19-21.
Sixers handle Muncie for 3rd straight win
Kokomo Post 6 beat Muncie Post 19 10-6 in an American Legion baseball game Thursday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Up 6-5, the Sixers scored four runs in the eighth inning to secure their third straight win.
Austin Robinson drove in three runs for the Sixers. He had a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk. Kendall Lanning had a double, single and sacrifice fly RBI, Taylor Duncan had three singles and Isaac Guffey had two base knocks.
Ashton Sexton earned the win in relief. He pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowed four hits and one run, struck out three and walked three.
Kokomo starter Danny Nalley had a nice outing. He pitched five innings, allowed four hits and no runs, struck out five and walked one.
The Sixers (7-11-1) host Valparaiso in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brankle to coach Richmond baseball
RICHMOND — Richmond High School has hired former Taylor standout Matt Brankle as its new baseball coach.
As a senior at Taylor in 2011, Brankle was a key component in the Titans’ run to the Class 2A Final Four. On the hill, he went 7-2 with 99 strikeouts while batting .317 with 32 hits and 25 RBI at the plate.
Brankle went on to enjoy a successful career at Earlham College, being named Newcomer of the Year in 2012 and pitcher of the year in 2013 by the school. He also spent two summers playing for the Richmond RiverRats of the Prospect League, earning All-Star honors both years.
Brankle previously coached at Lincoln High School in Cambridge City.
