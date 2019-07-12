Gingerich through to boys state semis
WEST LAFAYETTE — Russiaville's Ty Gingerich won two matches Thursday to reach today's semifinals of the Boys State Junior Golf Championship at Purdue's Kampen Course.
Gingerich started his play Thursday by beating Carmel's Shoji Fujita's in 21 holes in the round of 16. The Cincinnati recruit then beat Avon's Tyler Nickol 2-up in the quarterfinals.
Today, Gingerich faces Westfield's Alec Cesare in the semifinals. Gingerich is in the semifinals for the second straight year. The championship will also be played today.
Tipton's Griffin Hare fell in a marathon round-of-16 match Thursday, losing in 23 holes to Carmel's Nicholas Dentino. Dentino, the IHSAA individual champion from earlier this summer, survived the quarterfinals as well and faces Noblesville's Jacob Deakyne in today's other semifinal.
Post 6 Jr. team set for regional tourney
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball program will host an American Legion Junior Regional this weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The three-team, double-elimination tourney, which also includes LaPorte Post 83 and Bristol Post 143, begins today and concludes Sunday.
The Sixer junior team plays in the opener against LaPorte at 7:30 p.m. today. The winner of that game faces Bristol at noon Saturday. Today's losing team faces Saturday's noon loser at 2:30 p.m. The championship is Sunday at 1 p.m. and a second championship game, if necessary, would follow.
Taylor Duncan leads the Sixer juniors at the plate, with a .471 average. Jeremy Bell is hitting .460 and Nolan Buckner .441. Bell has 14 runs batted in, while Brayden Summers and Duncan each have 13.
On the mound, Noah Smalley leads the pitching corps with a 2.55 ERA, followed by Cole Bales at 2.69, and Danny Nally at 2.74.
Kokomo HS hosting swim lessons
The Kokomo High School swimming program is offering one more session of swim lessons, running from Monday-Thursday of next week.
Swimmers will be placed in groups of no more than four participants per instructor. Time slots are 9-9:30 a.m., 9:35-10:05 a.m., 10:10-10:40 a.m., and 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Also offered is a developmental program for those swimmers who are no longer need lessons and are ready for more advanced instruction such as learning strokes, flip turns and dives. These advanced sessions will meet two times a week in 45-minute sessions.
For more information or to enroll, contact coach Jeremy Fewell at jfewell@kokomo.k12.in.us.
Taylor schedules elementary grid camp
Taylor football coach George Gilbert has scheduled an elementary youth camp for July 22-24 at the high school stadium. The camp is for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade this fall. The camp will run from 5-7 p.m. each night.
Boys interested in attending camp who have not yet registered can register from 4-5 p.m. on July 22, the first day of camp. They can also sign up at camp for the upcoming Taylor Fall Youth Football League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.