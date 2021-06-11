BobKats vs. Condors tonight at Mem Gym
The Kokomo BobKats are back home following a six-game road trip. Kokomo hosts the Columbus Condors at 7:05 tonight and entertains the Dayton Flight at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Both games are at Memorial Gym.
The BobKats are breaking out separate special jerseys for the two games as part of their “Legends of the Hardwood” celebration. Tonight’s jerseys honor the late Jimmy Rayl and Sunday’s jerseys honor the late Jim “Goose” Ligon, two of Kokomo High School’s all-time legends. Each jersey will have a retro design and a picture of the honored player. Fans can purchase extra jerseys each game.
The BobKats (15-3) hold a three-game lead in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division with six games remaining before the playoffs. Columbus (9-7) is in fourth place and Dayton (7-11) is in fifth place in the seven-team division.
Kokomo is coming off an impressive 5-1 road trip. The BobKats overcame the departure of leading scorer Eugene German as No. 2 scorer Derek Hawthorne stepped into the lead role, forward A.J. Patty had a 52-point game and newcomers Johnathan Loyd, Ermias Nega and Tre’von Bentley fortified the roster.
Loyd has impressive athletic credentials — at the University of Oregon, he played four years of basketball as a trusted point guard and one year of football as a wide receiver.
’Rabbits falter in 9th, lose to Battle Creek
The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored six runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to build a 6-4 lead against the Battle Creek Bombers on Thursday night at Municipal Stadium — but the Jackrabbits saw that good work go for naught.
The Bombers scored six runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Jackrabbits 10-6.
Kokomo relief pitcher Max McKee surrendered three hits and six walks in the ninth.
Kokomo had 10 hits, all singles. Ryan Ellis was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Dylan Dennis was 2 for 4 with two runs and Ben Livorsi was 1 for 2 with three walks and two RBI.
Battle Creek (4-5) and Kokomo (5-6) are scheduled to play again at 6:30 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium.
Caldwell, Collins set for state softball
Two local members of the North Central Indiana Officials Association will work games in the IHSAA Softball State Finals at Center Grove High School.
Ken Collins is part of the crew for the Class 3A game tonight. That pits Guerin Catholic vs. Boonville. Greg Caldwell is part of the crew for the Class 2A game on Saturday. That pits Pioneer vs. Sullivan.
Babe Ruth clinic scheduled for June 27
A national Babe Ruth baseball umpire/coaches clinic is planned for 2 p.m. on June 27 at the Tipton Park’s baseball field, 801 S. Main St.
All current youth league umpires and coaches and anyone ages 16 and older who are interested in becoming an umpire with national certification are encouraged to attend. An open-book test will be given to first-time umpires.
Returning umpires are encouraged to attend to be re-certified, but they do not have to take the test.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. The cost of the clinic alone is $25, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Marijean Higgins by call or text at 765-210-0607 or by email at at mhiggins40@gmail.com.
