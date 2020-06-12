Blue Devils take 4th in state golf event
WEST LAFAYETTE — Tipton took home a fourth-place finish from the Indiana Golf Association’s 2020 Indiana Boys Team Finals. The two-day event at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course concluded Thursday. The Blue Devils moved up one spot after sitting in fifth after the first round.
Center Grove edged Carmel by one shot (618-619) to win the 36-hole tournament, which served as an unofficial state tournament. Valparaiso (631), Tipton (632) and Guerin Catholic (633) rounded out the top five in the 18-team field.
Individually for Tipton in Thursday’s second round, Griffin Hare led the way with a 76, Maverick Conaway had a 77, Noah Wolfe had a 78 and Mylan Swan and Gavin Hare had 84s.
Griffin Hare and Conaway finished with two-round totals of 152. They were part of a five-way tie for sixth place in the 90-player field. Center Grove’s Alex Heck won the individual title with a total of 146.
Tarkington hits ace at Chippendale GC
Karen Tarkington had a hole-in-one on Monday at Chippendale Golf Club. She used a 5 hybrid to ace No. 17, which plays 102 yards. John Tarkington and John and Donna Lovelace witnessed the shot.
Heritage Lanes sets summer schedule
Heritage Lanes, Kokomo’s bowling center, has announced its summer hours. The schedule takes effect Sunday.
The summer schedule is: 1-8 p.m. Sunday; 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s schedule includes 9-11 p.m. for glow bowling. As part of COVID-19-related restrictions, the center is only using every other lane.
For more information, visit bowlkokomo.com or call 765-453-7781.
