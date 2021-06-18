Bellar, Conaway, Martin earn golf accolades
Peru senior Kash Bellar and Tipton sophomore Maverick Conaway earned spots on the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s all-state team, which was announced Wednesday following the conclusion of the state finals.
The all-state team has 20 spots. The first 10 spots go to the top 10 finishers (plus ties) in the state finals. The remaining spots go to at-large selections.
Bellar nailed down his spot by winning the state championship. The Ball State-bound player had a two-round total of 6-under 138 to win by a whopping eight shots.
Conaway earned one of the at-large spots.
• The coaches association also named its academic all-state team. It’s one of the toughest academic all-state teams to make in Indiana high school sports, with only 15 seniors selected. Northwestern’s Jacob Martin made the team.
It’s the latest big sports-related honor for Martin’s academic excellence. Previously, he made the Indianapolis Colts High School Academic All-Star Team for football and also received an Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship from the IHSAA.
Jackrabbits edge Kenosha by a run
The Kokomo Jackrabbits overturned a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth to beat the Kenosha Kingfish 4-3 Thursday night in Northwoods League play at Municipal Stadium.
Chase Meidroth got the Jackrabbits’ rally going with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Kokomo’s last two runs came in the eighth when two runners scored as T.J. Fondtain reached on an error.
Meidroth and Dylan Dennis led the Kokomo offense, each going 2 for 4. Ben Livorsi and Dennis each doubled.
Kokomo High School product Kyle Wade had an effective start for the Jackrabbits, throwing seven innings with five hits, a walk, three earned runs and four strikeouts. Max McKee and Ryan Beck threw an inning of scoreless relief each with McKee getting the win and Beck getting the save.
Kokomo hosts Kenosha again today at 6:30 p.m.
Wood to play for Serbian squad
Former Kokomo High School, Valparaiso and Michigan State basketball player Brandon Wood has agreed to terms to join Serbian basketball team Zlatibor. Wood tweeted “Here we come Serbia” Wednesday and retweeted an article by Sportando about his joining the club.
Zlatabor finished third in the 16-team Basketball League of Serbia’s 2020-21 regular season before falling in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Zlatabor was also seventh in the six-nation, 14-team ABA League Second Division competition last season and qualified for ABA 2 play again for the upcoming season.
Post 6 drops 2 in TH pool play
TERRE HAUTE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team dropped a pair of games in pool play at Terre Haute’s tournament Thursday.
First, Crawfordsville Post 72 beat the Sixers 9-6. Dailan Reece led the Sixers with two singles. He was the losing pitcher.
Later, Terre Haute Post 346 edged Kokomo 8-7 in nine innings (the tourney is using seven innings for regulation). The Sixers had five players with multiple hits. Taylor Duncan cracked two doubles and drove in two runs, Reece had a double and two singles, Kendall Lanning slapped two singles and drove in a run, Jace Stoops had three singles and Austin Robinson had a double and single.
Avery Fields took the loss in relief.
Kokomo faces Wheaton, Illinois, today to conclude pool play.
Local ump Notaro set for baseball state finals
Phil Notaro of the North Central Officials Association has been selected to work in the IHSAA Baseball State Finals. He is part of the crew for the Class 4A game between Fishers and Jasper on Tuesday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
