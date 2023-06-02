BobKats roll to win in series opener
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Kokomo BobKats blasted the Glass City Wranglers 127-87 Thursday in the opening game of a best-of-three series in The Basketball League’s playoffs.
The BobKats buried the Wranglers with balance as seven different Kokomo players scored in double figures. Larry Plummer led the way with 22 points, T.J. Henderson scored 20 points, Derek Hawthorne had 18, Tremont Moore had 14, Edward Oliver-Hampton had 12 and James McKelvin and Johnny Griffin Jr. had 10 apiece.
The BobKats shot 59.5% (50 of 84) from the field overall and 47.6% (10 of 21) from 3-land.
Plummer and Devin Harris dished four assists apiece and Oliver-Hampton had eight rebounds.
Game 2 is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at IU Kokomo. Game 3, if necessary, would be Sunday at IUK.
’Rabbits fall in 10 to Traverse City
The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-2 in 10 innings in a Northwoods League game Thursday night in front of a crowd of 475 at Municipal Stadium.
The Pit Spitters scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a 2-0 lead. The Jackrabbits drew even in the seventh on Isaac Kim’s two-run single. In the extra inning, the Pit Spitters scored three in the top of the 10th.
Both teams finished with nine hits. For Kokomo, Kim and Karson Hesser led the way with 2-for-5 nights.
Kokomo starting pitcher Dane Armson pitched four scoreless innings. Zack Carinci, the fourth of five relief pitchers, took the loss.
Kokomo (2-2) visits the Kalamazoo Growlers for games tonight and Saturday. Kokomo’s next home game is at 5:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Traverse City.
Tennis All-District 3 includes area players
The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-District 3 team includes Northwestern, Kokomo and Peru players.
The honor team has 12 singles players and seven doubles teams. Northwestern senior McKenna Layden and Kokomo sophomore Raigan Heflin earned singles spots. Northwestern’s tandem of senior Emily Goltz and junior Anna Grube and Peru’s duo of seniors Lauren Boyers and Mackey Hyde earned doubles spots.
In addition, Kokomo’s Sarah Hemmerich was named the district’s coach of the year.
• Boyer and Mackey Hyde have been selected to play in the 25th annual North/South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup, which is set for June 11 at Community Sports & Wellness in Pendleton. Boyer and Hyde are part of the 12-player North team.
North Miami to exit Three Rivers Confer.
The continuation of schools finding new conferences that align more with their own enrollment sizes continued Thursday as it was officially announced that North Miami will join the Hoosier North Athletic Conference in the 2024-25 school year, the conference announced in a press release.
Knox and LaVille will have one more year in the HNAC before they will leave for a newly formed conference. Following next school year, North Miami as well as Argos and Oregon-Davis will join Caston, Pioneer, Winamac, North Judson, Triton and Culver to form a nine-team HNAC in most sports. Argos and Oregon-Davis don’t have football teams. South Central (Union Mills) is reportedly joining the HNAC in 2024 or 2025 in football-only.
When North Miami leaves the Three Rivers Conference it will leave it a nine-team league, which will include newcomer Lewis Cass along with Maconaquah, Manchester, Northfield, Peru, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitko.
Officials receive calls for baseball regionals
The following members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA baseball regionals on Saturday: Dan Adams (Lafayette Jeff); Scott Mason (Jeff); Jeff Pavey (Jeff); Tom Clark (Harrison); and Erik Hartman (Lafayette Catholic).
